Caramelized Onion and Potato Gratin Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

6 tablespoons|80 grams unsalted butter

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1-2 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste

2 ½ pounds|1.1 kilograms Russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 cups|500 ml half and half

1 tablespoon minced thyme

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 ½ ounces|160 grams grated gruyere cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallots and cook until soft and slightly caramelized, 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add in the potatoes and half and half and bring to a boil. Cook until thick, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 8-by-8-inch square baking dish and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until the cheese is golden and the mixture is bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes.

