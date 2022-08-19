Caraway Has Epic Hidden Deals on Its Cookware Right Now

Some people unleash their inner fashion god with a bolo tie, while others demonstrate their confidence by searing up a perfect sirloin steak. Over here at Rec Room, we feel that we should be able to have the best of both worlds: be stylish and suave in the kitchen while never compromising on the quality of the end product. So, lucky for us, our dreams of being flaming style and culinary lords in our studio apartments have been realized, because the incredibly dapper cookware over at Caraway is now on *sale*.

Caraway is the haute couture of cookware, pairing luxe design with quality, non-toxic materials. Does the brand make Our Place and Misen feel insecure with its good looks? Perhaps, although that pair is sexy, too. But if you’re ready to level up in the kitchen you can now treat yourself to a designer-esque set for $150 off. Caraway’s best-selling Cookware Set, which has a 4.8-star average rating, comes with a 10.5 inch frying pan, a three quart saucepan, a four-and-a-half quart sauté pan, a six-and-a-half quart Dutch oven, and a magnetic storage rack to hold it all because we have no room in our kitchens for anything. Curse you, New York City living!

Everything is constructed with stainless steel and cast-iron and covered with a non-toxic ceramic coating because we only invest in quality . With nine colors to choose from, indecisiveness may strike, but don’t ponder for too long, as this deal will be snagged faster than Karen buying a live, laugh, love sign at Home Goods. We’re transfixed by the siren song of the Iconics collection with its glistening gold hardware.

Perhaps your culinary prowess really shines when you’re whipping up a batch of delicious muffins or a quick clafouti? No sweat, you can cop the Caraway Bakeware Set for $150 off, which is also a best-seller. The 11-piece set is made with the same stainless steel and a non-stick ceramic coating to easily whip up your mother’s ancient potato gratin and casserole recipes. And hey, you never know when an easy, crowd-pleasing housewarming gift will come in handy. With a 4.9-star average rating, we know this set make even the most discerning pastry lords weak in the knees.

Now leave us alone, we’re binging Martha Stewart reruns (and CBD gummies).

