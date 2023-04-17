Caraway Is Offering 20% Off Its Cult-Fave Cookware for Mother’s Day

When you were a kid, your mom probably whipped up all sorts of delicacies (when it wasn’t Kid Cuisine or Easy Mac for dinner). After her decades of mastering everything from spaghetti to tuna melts, there’s probably lots of wear and tear on her ol’ frying pan. She deserves a brand new, glossy cookware set that can sear an organic Atlantic salmon filet when you visit (assuming your palate’s graduated from those dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets). Mother’s Day is coming up, and there’s never been a better time to remind your mom you still love coming home (especially to her cooking) than by hitting Caraway’s Mother’s Day Savings, with discounts of up to 20% off from the super-popular, aesthetically pleasing cookware brand.

Skip sending mom the same old bouquet and opt instead for Caraway’s head-turning cookware in pastel colorways that will be sure to make your mother swoon. We’re talking colors like “Rose Quartz,” “Silt Green,” and “Marigold,” to name a few. Go for a bundle (pun intended) and cop her the whole set for up to $150 off, which includes a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan, Dutch oven, and a storage rack. Given that all Caraway’s cookware is oven-safe at up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, features a non-stick cooking surface, and sports sleek, modern stainless steel handles, this is one gift that won’t go bad after a few weeks sitting in a vase on the kitchen table. If she doesn’t need a whole new cookware lineup, select individual cookware is also 10% off; indulge your mom’s new obsession with tea with a sleek tea kettle for up to 50% off.

Thinking about the family’s secret cookie recipe? The Bakeware Set from the Iconics Collection is currently $100 off in a cool black finish. It includes two baking sheets, a muffin pan, rectangle pan, cooling rack, square pan, loaf pan, two circle pans, and a storage rack. And, don’t forget a linen apron for 30% off, because things get messy.

It’s not clear when Caraway’s Mother’s Day Savings of up to 20% off will be over, so upgrade your own cookware, or score some for Mom when you have the chance. Hey, it feels good to skip the last-minute Mother’s Day gift panic when you’ve got it covered.

Shop the entire Mother’s Day Savings sale on Caraway’s website.

