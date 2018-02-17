Cardamom-Spiced Granola Recipe

Serves 6-8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons coconut oil, plus more for greasing
2 ⅓ cups almonds
2 ⅓ cups pumpkin seeds
1 ¾ cups pecans
1 ¾ cups sunflower seeds
⅓ cup|80 ml honey
1 tablespoon ground cardamom
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
2 ⅓ cups chopped dates
1 cup golden raisins
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F|175°C. Grease 2 baking sheets with the coconut oil and set aside.
- Place the almonds, pumpkin seeds, pecans, and sunflower seeds in the bowl of a food processor and pulse briefly to chop.
- Transfer to a mixing bowl along with the coconut oil, honey, cardamom, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt and stir to combine.
- Spread out onto prepared baking sheets and bake until lightly crisp and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool, then mix in the dates and raisins.
