Cardboard Furniture Unfolds Like a Pop-Up Book

Watching these life-sized pop-up desks spring into existence is extremely satisfying. The cardboard furniture sets designed by Liddy Scheffknecht and Armin B. Wagner can be opened and closed like a book offering up a makeshift office or dining room nearly anywhere with ample square footage. Unfold the designs for yourself in the images below.

Visit Liddy Scheffknecht and Armin B. Wagner's websites for more of their projects.

