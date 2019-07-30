Cardi B and Bernie Sanders Teamed Up for a Political Video

Cardi B’s newest video might not have the flashy dancing of “Money” or the stylized violence of “Press”—instead, it’ll include Bernie Sanders. Yes, that Bernie Sanders. In an unexpected collaboration, Bernie Sanders and Cardi B recently sat down at the Black woman-owned TEN Nail Bar in Detroit to film a video “meant to appeal to young voters,” CNN has reported.



The Vermont senator tweeted late last night that he and the rapper had what he called a “great conversation about the future of America,” discussing issues that included student debt, climate change, and raising the minimum wage. Together, Sanders wrote, the two hope to get “millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country.”

Today @iamcardib and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America.



And let me tell you: Cardi B is right.



Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/L9mQ8InMZu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2019

Cardi, meanwhile, took to Instagram to thank the senator for sitting down with her, adding that fans can “stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all.” She finished her post with the message, “LET’S LEARN OUR CANDIDATES.”

The public back and forth between the pair goes back to at least last year. “Cardi B is right,” Sanders tweeted last April, responding to comments Cardi had made about FDR’s establishment of Social Security benefits for seniors. Earlier this month, Cardi publicly threw her support behind Sanders when she tweeted, “I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad for how we let him down in 2016.”

After criticism from vocal conservative Candace Owens, Cardi clarified her political stance on Twitter. “My actual goal is to educate the Youth on our candidates. To advocate and spread the message on ANY candidate they chose to support,” she wrote.

With so many Democratic candidates in the ring for 2020, Sanders isn’t the only one looking to pop culture pairings to make a mark with younger voters. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Lil Nas X had planned a collaboration for BuzzFeed’s live event late last week, but the rapper allegedly cancelled Buttigieg’s involvement on short notice to avoid the appearance of an endorsement.

Sanders’ and Cardi’s video hasn’t yet been released, but it definitely beats the thought of a Mayor Pete remix of “Old Town Road.”