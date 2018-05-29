Cardi B Delivers a Tropical Summer Bop for New Video for “I Like It”

Cardi B has been giving the world more videos than we can handle. In less than two weeks, we’ve seen the Invasion of Privacy rapper transform from a blushing bride to a widow in mere seconds to watching her and Jennifer Lopez living in their best lives in their “Dinero” collaboration. “I Like It” is the definition of a fun summer night with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Cardi indulging in a latin nightclub. The Bronx rapper revealed on Twitter that she’d been at least five months pregnant during the time she filmed all of her videos. Watch the video above.

EVERY MUSIC VIDEO THAT I DID SOO FAR FOR INVASION OF PRIVACY I WAS OVER 5 MONTHS PREGNACT .Im looking at Be careful music video and I’m like “my baby is i there 🌸🌸 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 21, 2018

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.