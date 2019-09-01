Cardi B’s Netflix Show Finally Has a Release Date

Netflix has officially announced a premiere date for Rhythm + Flow, the streamer’s long-awaited hip-hop competition series hosted by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I.—and it’s coming this October.

Don’t expect to just blow through the whole season in one sitting, though. According to Netflix, the show, which follows amateur rappers vying for American Idol-style stardom, will be one of the only series on the platform to roll out weekly instead of dropping all at once.

Videos by VICE

According to Deadline, each of the ten, hour-long episodes will follow the judges from Los Angeles to New York to Atlanta to Chicago on their quest to “help undiscovered artists pursue their come up,” and Netflix will roll out each phase of the competition separately over the course of three weeks.



“I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m gonna remember their music, I’m gonna remember their face, I’m gonna remember their personality,” Cardi B said in an Instagram video announcing her role as a judge last November. “We wanna find you, we wanna discover you.”



The first four episodes will focus on the auditions, and are set to drop together on October 9. The next three episodes, where the contestants will shoot music videos and rap battle, will air the following week, and the last three, including the finale, will air on the 23rd. Until then, give the show’s teaser trailer a watch above.