Cardi B, Charli XCX and Rita Ora Join Forces on “Girls”

Has Rita Ora been reading my dream journal? It would sure seem like it! She’s just released “Girls,” a new collaboration with Cardi B AND Charli XCX, as well as Bebe Rexha, who you may have heard on your radio with “Meant to Be,” a country-pop collab with Florida Georgia Line that’s pretty listenable, actually. The track was first debuted last year during Ora’s set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, when she performed it with Charli and British songwriter RAYE. The updated version is pretty fun, and is definitely the kind of song you’ll probably be hearing at Topshop for the rest of the year, and perhaps til the end of time. Listen below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ud4rep-fxE

This is the second time Charli and Ora have collaborated after their remix of “Doing It” from Charli’s second album Sucker. Hopefully it’s not the last time Charli and Cardi collaborate. Rita, if you’re still reading my dream journal, could you please try and make that happen?



