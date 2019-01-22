Cardi B Says Conservatives Need to ‘Admit the President Is Fucking Up’

On Thursday, Cardi B took to social media to share her thoughts on the current government shutdown that has left thousands of government workers out of work and unpaid for over a month.



“Hey, y’all. I just wanted to remind you, because it’s been a little over three weeks, OK—Trump is now ordering, as in summoning, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram.



“This shit is crazy. Like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall. And we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action.”



https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1085959728474271745

Under the shutdown, funding has lapsed for nine of the 15 federal departments: Justice, State, Treasury, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, Housing and Urban Development, and Transportation. Over 400,000 federal employees deemed essential are working without pay, while another 380,000 have been placed on unpaid leave or leave of absence.

While many responses to Cardi’s video were met with support, conservative talking head Tomi Lahren took Cardi’s message as an endorsement for Democrats, rather than a criticism of Trump, calling the rapper’s message “political rambling.”

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

In response, Cardi said, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

The dialogue between Cardi and prominent right-wing figureheads continued into Tuesday when Stephanie Hamill of The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, questioned how Cardi’s recently released music video for “Twerk” is empowering to women.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

“In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in,” Hamill said.

Cardi responded, “It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. Do what I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in…If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

The 26-year-old went on to share that “conservatives” have been harassing her for days, but she contends that the vitriol should be placed toward Trump.



“Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”



The government shutdown is currently the longest-running shutdown in American history. Trump maintains that he will not reopen the government until funding for a Mexican border wall is secured.