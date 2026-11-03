Cardi B Has Some Unexpected Advice for College Students: Stop Using ChatGPT

AI hasn’t just affected the world of music. It’s radically impacted the world of education. Why try to learn anything when you can just slap it into ChatGPT and get all the answers? Why make a project when artificial intelligence can just model everything for you? It’s a wildly slippery slope that can dull critical thinking and carry over into students’ careers. To make matters worse, it’s been extremely normalized. However, there is one person you might not expect to tackle such issues: Cardi B.

During a performance at Johns Hopkins University, the Bronx MC fervently told the crowd to make sure they pass their classes. But she also warned them against asking ChatGPT for the answers. “Y’all better pass y’all motherf**kin’ semester,” Cardi said. “And don’t ask ChatGPT for the answer.”

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Cardi B wouldn’t have even had the opportunity to give that advice in the first place had she not replaced the original performer. According to the JHU student newspaper, she came in as a replacement for Daniel Caesar due to “unforeseen circumstances.” As much as some students were excited to see the Canadian R&B singer, others were pleasantly surprised to see Cardi slot in at the last minute.

Cardi B Tells The Kids to Leave ChatGPT Alone and Pass Their Classes Themselves

“I was actually pretty excited about Daniel Caesar, I do listen to a good amount of his music,” sophomore Bhavya Guru told her school’s outlet. “When they switched it to Cardi B, I was a little surprised and honestly thought it was fake. I’m honestly really hyped for Cardi B and think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I feel like it’s going to be really good to hear a lot of throwbacks.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been on the record advocating for the importance of education. For instance, back in 2018, she schooled GQ and a lot of non-history buffs about what made Franklin Delano Roosevelt such a strong U.S. president.

“First of all, he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’” Cardi B explained. “Because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

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