Listen to Cardi B’s Debut Album ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Bronx icon Cardi B has released her major label debut, Invasion of Privacy. Since announcing the record last Monday, Cardi has been omnipresent –– in a mere two weeks she’s released new songs “Be Careful” and “Drip (feat. Migos),” dropped a Petra Collins-directed video for “Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage),” announced she’ll be The Tonight Show‘s first ever co-host, and addressed nearly every rumour about her under the sun. The #BardiGang is at fever pitch at this point, and now we can finally listen to Invasion of Privacy in full. In addition to the previously released collaborations, the record also features SZA, YG, Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

While Invasion of Privacy is Cardi’s major label debut and her first official ‘album,’ it’s not her first full length release. In 2016 and 2017 she released two Gangsta Bitch Music mixtapes, the second volume of which featured Offset collaboration “Lick.” Many of Cardi’s recent singles have made impact on the Billboard Hot 100, most recently “Finesse,” her Bruno Mars collab, which is currently sitting at number 3. It’s her fourth top-10 single, after “Bodak Yellow,” her Migos and Nicki Minaj collaboration “Motorsport,” and “No Limit,” a collaboration with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky.

Listen to Invasion of Privacy below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/4KdtEKjY3Gi0mKiSdy96ML

