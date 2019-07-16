Cardi B Is Really Feeling the Bern

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Cardi B is still feeling the Bern — and she’s singing his praises to her 6 million Twitter followers.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” the outspoken Grammy Award-winning rapper tweeted Tuesday about the 2020 presidential candidate. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

The tweet had over 1,000 replies within a short time, from fans applauding and challenging Cardi’s support of the Vermont senator.

That’s not to say she didn’t have her share of critics over the endorsement.

One user questioned how Cardi could complain about how much she pays on taxes and still support Sanders, to which she replied:



I don’t mind paying taxes if I see on what am I paying my taxes on.Its sad that we pay so much taxes yet we don’t have free college education neither free healthcare . https://t.co/i4Zi4eSYgP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

This is the second time Cardi has voiced support for Sanders during this election cycle. In April, she told Variety that Bernie was the standout candidate in the crowded Democratic field at the time.



“Bernie don’t say things to be cool,” she said. “There’s pictures of him being an activist for a very very long time.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has often shared her two cents on politics since her rise to fame in late 2016. She was on board with Bernie back then too. “Vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch!” she told fans in a video that year. “You all love f–king foreign bitches, them hoes gonna get deported if Trump is president,” Cardi B said. And in last year’s midterms, Cardi endorsed left-leaning Democrats in her home state of New York, including “Sex in the City” actress Cynthia Nixon and Councilman Jumaane Williams, who ran for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, on the same ticket.

She’s also been a frequent critic of Donald Trump since he started gaining momentum during his 2016 campaign.

Earlier this year, Cardi once again blasted the president on his refusal to end the government shutdown over the funding of his border wall in a 58-second Instagram video.



The video drew the ire of right-wing political commentator Tami Lahren, who questioned the rapper’s knowledge of politics in the first place. The feud came to a head when fellow Bronxite Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hopped in to defend Cardi.



Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?



They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Cardi also admitted that she’s a bit of a geek for American history and was a huge fan of President Franklin Roosevelt.



“I love political science,” Cardi told GQ. “I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works.”

The interview got the attention of Bernie Sanders himself. He famously tweeted about her knowledge of New Deal era politics.

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Cardi’s also encouraged her fans to get informed: “This isn’t about being smart, this is something […] you can watch the news and you can understand,” she told Extra.

