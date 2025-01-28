Cardi B Just Got a Butt Crack Piercing

Cardi B does not bullshit, so when she teased that she got a piercing somewhere quite NSFW and fans questioned her, she proved that she was not kidding about the new body jewelry.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that she “got my butt crack pierced.” Understandably, her followers were curious, with one person asking, “That’s possible?”

After another user dared her with “pics or it didn’t happen,” Cardi came back with a blurry close-up image of a small piercing below her floral lower back tattoo, asking, “Do I lie?”

According to Body Candy, Cardi’s new jewelry is called a “valley piercing,” and it “is a surface piercing of the lower back that lies right above, or sometimes within, the cleft of the buttocks.”

The outlet adds that “this funny and interesting contemporary piercing has also been known by many other names, including “butt crack piercing,” “sacral piercing,” and “coccyx piercing.”

This type of body mod is far from unusual for Cardi B, as she also has piercings in her throat, eyebrows, lips, belly button, and hips.

Cardi B Isn’t the Only Rapper Fond of Body Mods

Cardi B isn’t the only rapper to recently make headlines for her love of piercings. Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert debuted so many new facial piercings fans were left questioning how they were able to shower without hurting themselves.

Before that, they got a $24 million pink diamond implanted in their forehead. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from [jeweler Elliot Eliantte] for years now,” they tweeted at the time. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Like Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert is quite fond of dermal piercings. Although, admittedly, the three small stones implanted in Cardi’s chest are less shocking than the enormous pink rock previously front and center on Uzi’s face.

But when we asked professional piercer Roman Reyes about the pink stone, he said it was totally fine. As long as you know what you’re doing, of course. If you don’t, it’s pretty bad.

“You have to really know how to do it,” Reyes told VICE. “Because if you don’t, you will harm the person more. You want to do it sort of quick because you don’t want the blood to come up. The longer you take, the more blood will start popping out…if the piercer doesn’t really know how to do a dermal, it’ll get really swollen and then it’ll be harder to get the dermal in.”