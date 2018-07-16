Cardi B Leads This Year’s VMA Nominations

Today, the nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards were announced and none should come as a huge surprise. Superstar Cardi B leads all of her peers with a total of ten nods which include Artist, Video, and Song of the Year. Right below her are The Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z) who have eight nominations. Childish Gambino is in third with seven.

The majority of Cardi’s nominations are for her role in the remix of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Choreography, Best Editing, and Best Collaboration. Drake’s tearjerker of a video for “God’s Plan” is up for five awards including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Video With a Message, Best Direction, and Best Hip-Hop Video. Other artists who stand a chance at taking home multiple moon men are Young Thug, Ariana Grande, SZA, and more. Voting for each category can be found here.