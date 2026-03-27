Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Cardi B‘s Little Miss Drama Tour has got just a few stops left.

If you want to see Cardi in concert in Boston, Atlanta, Newark, Hartford, Baltimore, Raleigh, D.C., or one of her other remaining tour dates, read on.

Videos by VICE

The Little Miss Drama Tour kicked off in February and will continue through most of April. Cardi is touring in support of her long-awaited album Am I the Drama?.

View the remaining dates and find tickets to your hometown show below.

Cardi B 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

The best way to get tickets to Cardi B’s remaining Little Miss Drama tour dates is on the secondary market. You can find the best selection and prices on StubHub—even to sold-out shows.

StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What to Expect

The tour so big it has its own Instagram profile—watch the latest clip from Cardi’s hometown show in NYC and get hyped.

03/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center [BUY TICKETS]

03/30 – Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden [BUY TICKETS]

04/03 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER [BUY TICKETS]

04/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/08 – Washington, District Of Columbia @ Capital One Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center [BUY TICKETS]

04/14 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena [BUY TICKETS]