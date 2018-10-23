Cardi B’s New Single Is Another Triumphant Ode to Getting “Money”

Whether born from some inborn, indomitable work ethic or the ravenous demands of the fractured attention economy of the pop music establishment, Cardi B never rests. Just yesterday, the Bronx rapper continued her Invasion of Privacy victory lap by making some compulsorily cute internet content in the form of an ASMR video for W Magazine (which was, like, way better than it had any right to be), but today she’s back with more. This time, it’s a new single—her first solo cut since she released that debut album back in April—called “Money,” a creeping, piano-led stomper that more about one of her favorite subject matters.

Lest you think otherwise, Cardi announces on the chorus that making songs like this is essentially her purpose in life (“I was born to flex”), which she justifies with a series of nimble boasts about how she’s surrounded by cash. It’s a good look on her, if a familiar one, a sign that she’s still got more in the tank, even just a few months removed from her record. You’ll want to listen below.