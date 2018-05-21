Cardi B Is Looking For Revenge in New Video for “Be Careful”

In April, Cardi released her third single “Be Careful” from her debut album Invasion of Privacy and the visual is finally here. The Bronx rapper returned from her Instagram hiatus to tease a cinematic snippet of the video last weekend. “It was one of the hardest videos I ever did because it was in the desert, like the middle of nowhere, and bitch I was so hot,” she shared on Instagram. “Be Careful” begins with a fantasy-like version of a wedding, but ends with Cardi attending her groom’s funeral. It’s perhaps Cardi’s most cryptic video to date, but she warned you. Watch the video above.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.