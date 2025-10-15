Cardi B Opens Up About Her Album Sales Amidst ‘Flop’ Allegations

Some people have been a little underwhelmed by the Cardi B comeback. It’s to the point they’re calling her album Am I The Drama? a ‘flop’ too. The album sold 200k album equivalent units in its first week and topped the Billboard 200 handily.

But these feelings aren’t totally unfounded either. Cardi and her label definitely made concerted efforts to juice sales. Aside from typical (and some atypical) rollout promotion, they sold the album at a special $5 price to try and lure people with real purchases. Moreover, Cardi B also chucked two older singles on the album to help boost her way closer to platinum status.

Consequently, people have been taking points away from Am I The Drama?. With all the tactics to help numbers, people haven’t really engaged with the record properly. Now, Cardi is responding to all of her detractors.

Cardi B Talks Album Sales While People Call Her Album a ‘Flop’

Recently, she spoke to Paper Magazine in promotion of her latest album. There, she says that despite all the ‘drama,’ she feels great about what she’s accomplished. “First of all, I’m very proud of my number. Very proud of my number. We’re in a very different era when it comes to music,” Cardi B tells Paper. “So not only am I proud of my numbers, but you got bitches from the sideline that are going to try to make you not feel proud of your numbers.”

“There’s people that have never even seen 100,000 sales calling me a flop. So people will try to discourage you about your numbers, but clearly, they don’t discourage me. That’s what people will try to do, but it fails,” Cardi continues.

Additionally, Cardi B highlights how even initial haters eventually saw it her way in the end. Consequently, she doesn’t pay it too much mind. People will love it or hate it accordingly. “There’s so many people that was doubting my album, that is like, ‘You know what, her album is good?’” Cardi says.