Cardi B Reveals She’s Tired of Feuding With Female Rappers: ‘It’s Kinda Boring’

Cardi B is no stranger to beef. She’s bickered back and forth with seemingly everyone, from Nicki Minaj to Latto to BIA. Typically, a lot of her biggest feuds have died out uneventfully, largely due to the fact that she spent several years between dropping albums. But after a while, making enemies so often has to be exhausting.

Consequently, during a Spaces talk with fans on X, Cardi stated her intentions to leave the beef alone and mind her own business. But it’s not just out of sheer exhaustion— she’s really just bored with it.

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“I don’t even give a f**k about these b***hes anymore,” Cardi B told fans. “To be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t even like beefing with rap b***hes anymore, because it’s kinda boring. I wanna be for street b***hes, ‘cause y’all? Y’all boring me, for real. Like, I don’t even give a f**k about this s**t anymore. It’s just like, whatever. Matter of fact, I don’t even wanna be for nobody… I feel like I’m outgrowing a lot of s**t.”

Of course, this is easier said than done. If other women in hip-hop throw shots at her, wouldn’t she be compelled to respond? Cardi said she plans on actively ignoring any subliminal shots because she’s too old to engage in petty drama.

Cardi B Tries to Leave the Beef Alone After X Spaces Session

“So no, I don’t give a f**k if a b***h wake up, mad as f**k, and start dissing me and start subbing me,” she stressed. “B***hes been f**king fake trying to sub me and s**t for months straight. … I’m a 34-year-old woman.”

For what it’s worth, Cardi B has went above and beyond trying to repair old feuds. Back in June 2026, she responded to a leaked phone call where she called Atlanta rapper Latto, “p***y a** Latto.” Rather than double down on the slander, the Bronx MC admitted that she shouldn’t have been so cruel and belligerent.

“On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm,” Cardi B said in a lengthy apology. “There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”

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