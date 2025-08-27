Cardi B Sounds off on Female Rappers Hating Her: ‘You Think You’re Here With the Senior. You’re Not Even a Junior’

Oftentimes, high confidence can rub a lot of people the wrong way. A lot of people read it as arrogance, that it’s undue and has no real merit to it. Frankly, there’s a crisis of self-esteem that is the true problem. Regardless, people that feel extremely secure in themselves tend to bring out haters that don’t share the same values in themselves. This is why Cardi B feels ostracized by her peers, that they fixate on her and her position without focusing on their own.

Recently, Cardi spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music ahead of her album Am I the Drama?. There, she gives her take on where she stands within the women’s division of the rap game. Ultimately, she shrugs it all off, brushing off haters with a resounding confidence that’ll surely make them angrier. “For some reason, it’s something about me that these b*****s can’t stand,” Cardi tells Zane Lowe.

Cardi B Addresses Women Rappers That Hate Her

“They can’t f**k with me. Some b*****s, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like you want to f**k with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior,” Cardi explains.

“And it’s like you need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about here, the f*****g senior. But it’s something about it that it’s like they can’t even focus on them,” Cardi B continues. “They got to focus on me. And they always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings. No matter if you’re a f*****g sophomore or in motherf*****g college, it’s me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she says that the humble quality in her is dying outright because of people like this. Her tendency to be avoidant is something she’s not going to do anymore. “My humbleness, me trying so much to be unproblematic, me trying to avoid drama, avoid the disses, avoid the b*****s, avoid the talks, it’s like that s**t is dying, that’s dying out in me,” Cardi B says. “It’s like, ‘Oh, just ignore it, be the bigger person.’ That s**t is dying. Now it’s like I feel like I gave y’all too much grace to think that y’all could f**k with me. And it’s like that shit is dead, b***h. Now I’m going to embrace that.”