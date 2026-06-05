Cardi B Tries to Squash Beef With Latto in Lengthy Public Apology: ‘I Didn’t Mean Any Harm’

Cardi B finds herself in beef again… but this time, she didn’t mean it. In a leaked phone call, she called the Atlanta rapper “p***y a** Latto”. Consequently, Latto responded on her latest album BIG MAMA on “Gimme Dat”. She raps, “”B***h said what? Let’s clock it/Really got a Hermes store in my closet/Talkin’ ‘bout buyin’ big mama a bag like my n**** ain’t already bought it.”

Admittedly, Latto said pregnancy and rushing to submit a song made her rush the line. But ultimately, she told the Breakfast Club that she’s down to squash any issues. “I’m open to the conversation,” she said. “When? I don’t know. ‘Cause I got a baby now. Life done kept moving. It wasn’t no diss. That’s just what was happening in my life.”

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Now, Cardi B is also trying to mend their fractured relationship with a lengthy apology on social media. There, she admitted that, if anyone knows how Latto feels, it’s her. Given that the disrespect became public, it was only right to make the apology public too. Moreover, Cardi claims that it wasn’t her intentions to talk in that manner.

“On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm,” Cardi B said. “There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation.. But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me.”

Cardi B Tries to Repair Relationship With latto After Leaked Phone Call

Cardi provided context as to why she spoke out of turn in the first place about Latto. All of that led the Bronx MC to scramble in attempts to reach out personally and fix any bad blood between the two.

“When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional. Thats not to excuse what I said but to let you know where I was in my head,” Cardi B continued. “I genuinely felt bad about what happened. In 2025 and 2026 I made multiple attempts to connect… I spoke with your manager, your sister, and even texted you directly to take full responsibility. I always had love and respect for you!”

In the end, Cardi B dusted her hands of the issue and understood that “making it right looks different for the both of us.” “I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album,” she concluded.