Cardi B “Underestimated This Whole Mommy Thing,” Cancels Bruno Mars Tour

Cardi B has cancelled her upcoming slate of shows with grandmother-pleasing pop singer Bruno Mars. The 25-year-old rapper was due to hit the road in September for the 24K Magic tour, playing arenas across the US. But having given birth to her first child, Kulture, a little over two weeks ago, she’s neither physically nor emotionally prepared for the road, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” Cardi wrote. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Videos by VICE

Mars responded shortly afterwards with a statement of his own, supporting Cardi’s decision: “You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play ‘Bodak Yellow’ every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me…”

The US run of the 24K Magic tour begins in Denver on September 7.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

