Cardi B’s Feature Film Debut Is a Stripper Revenge Film Called ‘Hustlers’

More marquee castings have been announced for the upcoming film Hustlers, which is inspired by a 2015 The Cut article about a group of strippers who take revenge on their boarish Wall Street clients by stealing their credit card info. The Lorene Scafaria-directed movie finds Cardi B, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Scream Queens’ Keke Palmer, and Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl joining an already stacked cast of Jennifer Lopez and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Constance Wu. According to Deadline, shooting is expected to begin March 22.

Hustlers is set to be Cardi B’s first feature film role that follows her appearance starring in Pepsi’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial alongside Steve Carrell, Lil Jon, and Monét X Change. The casting fits because before her breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow” and 2018 album of the year-contender Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B worked as an exotic dancer at a Manhattan Club. She’s talked about the experience in several interviews including a Cosmopolitan cover story, where she said, “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”