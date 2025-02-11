‘Career Criminal’ Suspected in Super Bowl Reporter’s Death

New Orleans was the center of the country over the past few weeks as it played host to Super Bowl LIX. While there were plenty of good stories that were shared from the two-week-long event, one tragic event occurred when a 27-year-old Kansas City sports reporter, Adam Manzano, was found dead in his hotel room days before the game.

According to CNN, the local police believe it was a “career criminal” that is behind the shocking death. Manzano, who worked with the Kansas City Telemundo 39 outlet, was last seen going into his Comfort Suites room in the early hours of Wednesday morning with a woman named Danette Colbert.

Less than hours later, footage shows the woman leaving the hotel, never returning, and later using his credit card at several locations. She was eventually arrested Thursday night for property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses. The 48-year-old also had a missing cell phone on her, along with narcotics and a stolen firearm.

A ‘Career Criminal’ is Believed to be Behind Sports Reporter’s Death Ahead of Super Bowl

The two had been spotted together at multiple spots around the French Quarter before his passing. When police arrived at his hotel room, they discovered his body. CNN reports that investigators are looking into Manzano being drugged.

Colbert is someone that local police know all too well. Among her past crimes, drugging men is the most alarming considering what just took place with Manzano. Theft and fraud are also among her past crimes. Autopsy results are still being awaited and Colbert has yet to be charged as she is being detained.

Manzano leaves behind a two-year-old daughter. His wife tragically died in a car accident last year. There is a GoFundMe that was made to support his family.

The station he worked for issued a statement that referred to Manzano as a “true professional and a rising star.” So, too, did the city’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, who wrote on X that Adam “was so young and full of energy, and truly covered almost every event in the community.”