Carepod’s Award-Winning Humidifier Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

As a recent New York City transplant, it took me a few cuffing seasons to learn the secrets of surviving winter on the East Coast. Puffers, wool socks, lip balm, Cynar—all of these essentials make life a lot better when the temps dip. But it was the decision to invest in a powerful humidifier that helped improve my dry skin, sleeping habits, and even the health of my indoor plants last year. (Seriously, please peep the before-and-after pictures of my monstera in this VICE humidifier review.) But don’t just take it from us: A study co-sponsored by Harvard confirmed that the use of a humidifier greatly reduces the exhalation of respiratory droplets, which can make certain illnesses feel less severe. ; Meanwhile, another study found that humidification did, in fact, reduce skin dryness “significantly.”

Now, as a staunch humidifier stan, I feel that it’s my duty to let you know when an absolute workhorse of a humidifier goes on sale. And right now, Carepod is in the middle of a 25% off Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale on its award-winning products:

Image Courtesy of Carepod

Here’s the dealio: From now until December 1, Carepod is offering 25% off on all premium humidifiers, up to 40% off best-selling bundles, and more than $400 off on other select deals. That means you cop the high-rated Carepod Cube X50 for almost $100 off, or the Carepod Mini for almost $40 off. The former is truly the Cadillac of Carepod humidifiers with a 4.6-star average rating from reviewers, as well as the ability to fill a 700-square-foot studio apartment with both cold or hot mist. Plus, it has a self-sterilizing “anti-mold interior.”t And if you’re shopping on a budget, the Mini has an easy, filter-free design and can crank for spaces of around 350 square feet, which is roughly the size of a New York City studio apartment. It earned a 4.7-star average rating from reviewers, with one writing that it helped both their sleep quality and their pet’s asthma attacks.

I could go on about how much I vibe with my humidifier, from the soothing, subtle gargle of its water to the British moorland effect of its mist, but I’m even more into the fact that it helps me lounge, sleep, and breathe like an unbothered prince. If you’ve been debating whether it’s worth it to invest in something like the Carepod, this Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity for you to test those (misted) waters.

Shop the Carepod Black Friday sale here, and don’t miss the rest of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of 2023.

