Why Carhartt Beanies Will Never Go Out of Style

It’s impossible to know how many different beanies exist in this world. With so many brands to choose from, and all of them performing the same basic function (keeping one’s head warm), it begs the question of how a specific hat can rise to become a cultural favorite. A timeless, unisex rendition has been seen on non-famous and celebs’ heads all winter, and for many winters past the almighty Carhartt beanie, also known as the A18 Watch Cap.

Carhartt’s OG beanie is easily identifiable thanks to its aesthetic versatility, iconic logo, and durable, thick-knit construction. While there are over 20 colors to choose from (over the years, it’s been made in a whopping 55 colors), the brand’s classic mustard-brown and bright neon shades are probably the most recognizable. While there are a number of reasons that this beanie has become GOATed—which will get into below—one is certainly that it’s the simplest way to add a pop of color to any muted or neutral-colored winter outfit.

So how did Carhartt take (and maintain) the throne of the best beanie out there? Is it the trend-driven desire to wear a specific legacy brand? The ubiquity, or sense of wanting one after seeing that little square logo all over town? The renewed appeal of finding a forgotten beanie from 2007 in your parent’s basement? All three could be influential factors. However, in this era, you can’t underestimate the power of social media hype thanks to TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest. Social media—and the endorsement of celebrities—have a way of reviving the classics that were once forgotten but are always welcome to stay.

In recent years, the hats have since been seen on a range of modern-day icons ranging from Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna, to David Beckham. The A-list roster without a doubt helps the brand gain reach to audiences outside of rugged outdoorsmen.

The A18 Watch Cap, aka the cuffed beanie we know and love today, hit the market in 1987, making 2024 its 36th birthday. Before making cozy knitted headwear, Carhartt got its start by producing bib overalls in 1889 in a tiny Detroit abode. The brand expanded in the 1900s to provide uniforms and coveralls for World War I and II soldiers before dabbling in outdoor wear. In the 1930s, The Super Dux hunting line was introduced followed by the popular Active Jac in 1975, which remains the brand’s best-selling jacket to date. As workwear became increasingly prevalent as fashion in alternative subcultures in the 1980s, the brand’s style was adopted by iconic hip-hop musicians and skaters. Tupac was a fan of the Chore Coat, in addition to artists Nas and Easy-E being stans. So, the answer is simple as to why Carhartt is so popular—it’s practical, historical, comfortable, versatile, and has ties to famous figures.

The brand has since reached a higher-end audience thanks to the creation of its premium brand —Carhartt Work In Progress—in 1989, which has gained new popularity in European and Asian streetwear circles (as well as on the racks of luxury clothing sites such as SSENSE), and the sub-brand even has a flagship store in NYC’s Soho. WIP versions of Carhartt’s beanies have also become coveted (and are currently on sale in a variety of irresistible colors).

Leaning into the popularity of Carhartt WIP, Carhartt has been crossing over further into luxury goods, with high-profile collaborations with Marni and Japanese fashion house Sacai. The brand showcased knitted versions of the iconic chore jackets and oversized parkas at Paris Fashion Week, as well as rolled out premium wool versions of its everyday beanie and sweaters.

The simplicity and functionality of Carharrtt’s apparel are what make it so alluring to both industry workers and the high-end market. Workwear holds up in an array of conditions, but more importantly for many, it also looks effortlessly cool—and that’s definitely the case with its now-timeless beanie.

Whether you’re a longtime outdoorsman, need some high-quality basic pieces, or just want to enhance the streetwear clout of your winter outfits, Carhartt beanies keep heads insulated in frigid temps without sacrificing style. Are you a construction worker, a pro skater, or a private equity analyst? That’s the kind of mysterious allure a brand should radiate.

Purchase Carhartt beanies on the brand’s website and Amazon.

