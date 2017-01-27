Carl Cox Announces His Return to Ibiza this Summer

Carl Cox isn’t letting the closure of beloved nightclub Space Ibiza, where he had a longstanding residency, keep him from enjoying the sunny spoils of the White Isle. The DJ veteran announced yesterday his impending return to the island this summer for two gigs over back-to-back weekends.

On July 11 and 18, Cox will hit the decks for two Pure parties at San Antonio venue Privilege, which according to the Guinness Book of World Records is the biggest nightclub in the world with its 10,000-person capacity (though this Canadian venue may soon claim the title). The dates will serve as somewhat of an extension of his traveling Pure festival, which debuted in Australia last year and will return in April.

Said Cox via Facebook: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Ibiza and to kicking off these special events with my awesome team from Space, Dave Browning, Eóin Smyth and the Game Over crew, and boy, have we got some parties lined up for you this year… I cannot wait to rock this club. See you on the dancefloor.”