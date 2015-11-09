Carl Craig Proves His Prowess on Contagious New Chemical Brothers Remix

In an interview with Sónar ahead of their latest record Born In The Echoes, The Chemical Brothers‘ Tom Rowlands shed some insight into its formation: “The most important feature of the album is that it connects with us emotionally in some way,” he explained. “We hope for finding a new way to make you feel. We dream of new sounds and different frames.”

If there’s one thing that longtime Detroit producer Carl Craig has mastered over his career, it’s finding new ways to make you feel. It really is cause for celebration, then, that he’s taken up the lead track of the Chemical Brothers’ eighth (!) studio album, “Sometimes I Feel So Deserted,” for a rework.

Employing his lauded C2 alias for a “Trigger RMX,” the artist offers something both antiseptically crisp and contagiously fluttering, working things out in gradual longform with the kind of expertise we’ve come to expect from the alias. Stream the track below and watch the video for the original here.



