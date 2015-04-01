​Carl Craig’s 10-Minute Mirko Loko Remix is a Cinematic Voyage

Second wave Detroit techno icon Carl Craig is no stranger to weirdness. Of his whole generation, he’s always the guy who takes things that little bit further, stranger, more abstract. So when Swiss stalwart Mirko Loko (Cadenza, Desolat, Planet E, Visionquest) offered up remix duties on his minimal-tech groover “Kolor,” released April 6, Craig took the opportunity to make not one, but two separate remixes under his c2 moniker.



The first, titled “c2 Remix Part One” keeps the minimal energy but introduces a bouncier tech-house kick. “c2 Remix Part Two,” of which we’ve got the premiere, is a wholly different affair. At over ten minutes in length, the ominous synth opening slowly builds as if scoring the opening scenes to Gone Girl II.

