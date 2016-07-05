Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes Continue Austin’s Rich Legacy of Dirgey Noise Bands

From the Butthole Surfers, Scratch Acid and Ed Hall to XETAS and Spray Paint, Austin, Texas has long had a robust noise punk scene.

While only relatively new, Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes and their 90s inspired noise rock and post-hardcore dirge continues the rich history of eardrum extirpation in the Texas capital.

Bringing equal parts melody and feedback, the three-piece are set to release their debut self-titled album on local label Super Secret Records. First single and album opener “(I)” (that you can listen to below) channels the aggression of Amphetamine Reptile records circa 1992 as guitarist and vocalist Steve Pike howls about how he’s about to bury someone in the desert with a mouthful of sand.

Noisey: Are you originally from Austin?

Steve Pike: This band was started in Austin, works in Austin, and will always be based in Austin. Steve is from Austin by way of living in Colorado during his teenage years but moved back after dropping out of college. Jacob and his family is originally from Lake Jackson, TX, but has been living here most of his life, so you could safely say he is local. Bill is the only person in the band who has moved to Austin recently, moving all the way from Connecticut.

Best venue to play in Austin?

We’re gonna have to throw that up as a tie between Beerland and the Mohawk outside stage.

In the song you mention burying someone in the desert. If you were to kill someone in Austin where would be the nearest desert to bury them?

You would probably have to drive out to west Texas to bury anyone in a desert. Preferably at Monahans State Park. As there lots of sand dunes out there.

‘Carl Sagan’s Skate Shoes’ is available August 19 via Super Secret Records.

