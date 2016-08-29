Carlos Beltran Is No Longer Bald, Probably Thanks to a Marker

Usually it’s the New York Yankees who are known for wielding strict personal grooming standards among their players. No full beards, haircuts of a maximum certain length, etc. But, as slugger Carlos Beltran showed Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers also have hairy standards, and the rules apparently include “No baldies allowed.”

Since coming over from the Yankees at the beginning of August in a trade, Beltran has been trying to fit in. He hasn’t produced much at the plate yet, but he’ll get more opportunities, and he likely has a hot streak or two left. One place Beltran has stood out has been his shiny head, which he’s been shaving bald since 2013 or so.

Well, he’s not bald anymore! It’s a miracle!

Now he looks more or less like any other Texas Rangers player. Way to get with the program. Excellent mark(er)smanship, Carlos. Or, is this what happens when one uses the contents of a “Just For Men” box and you don’t have any hair? No matter, you’re truly one of the guys now. All he needs is for a few hits to fall in, and a few more to clear the outfield fence, and he’s good to go.

There’s no social media video (yet) showing Beltran growing his miracle hair, but it probably looked like this scene from the 1989 film The Fabulous Baker Boys:

Why did Beau Bridges start to go bald but Jeff didn’t? Or has Jeff Bridges also been going bald but he’s just done a better job hiding it? Does Carlos Beltran have brothers, and what do their respective heads look like? The world may never know.