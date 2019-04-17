Carl’s Jr. Is Here to Ruin 4/20 with Its New CBD Burger

4/20 is largely for the most obnoxious, amateurish of all pot smokers, in the same way that St. Patrick’s Day is largely for the most obnoxious, amateurish of all drinkers. Inevitably, Saturday will be dominated by semi-annual stoners acting like they’ve just been cast as extras in a Pineapple Express sequel. A sunglassed man in a knockoff Supreme shirt will yell “4/20!” in 15-minute intervals. Your mom’s friend Linda will “get herself lit” by eating a second weed gummy. And Carl’s Jr. will go full “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids” and serve a CBD-sauced burger in Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight (CBD, get it??) will be available all day on Saturday at a single location in Denver, Colorado. The burger’s two patties are topped with pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, pickled jalapeños, and a special recipe Santa Fe sauce that has been infused with five entire milligrams of CBD. It will retail for $4.20, because of course it will.

“Part of our strategy centers around being the first quick-service restaurant bringing bold and unexpected flavors to the masses,” Carl’s Jr. said in a statement. “CBD is one of the hottest culinary trends right now, and what better place to test this new burger than in Denver, a city that has been a trailblazer in the CBD movement […] We are currently testing at one store in Denver, and there is potential to expand as regulations allow.”

4/20 only: We're dropping our Rocky Mountain High Cheese Burger Delight with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce at one Denver location only. #rockymountainhigh pic.twitter.com/Ekk4f4r1YL — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) April 17, 2019

Patty Trevino, Carl’s Jr’s senior vice president of brand marketing, says that the chain is legit doing this for Today’s Youth. “If you were to ask me [about CBD and legal weed] when I was at Burger King back in the mid-2000s, I would have been like, no way,” she told Business Insider. “But today, this is a huge trend with consumers.”

She echoed those comments to CNN Business. “It is something that feels right for the brand,” she said, adding that the chain is trying to attract “future Carl’s Jr. customers that are younger.” (I am now both afraid of and looking forward to the inevitable release of the Carl’s Jr. Thirst Trap burger-and-large-Coke combo meal.)

The fact that Denver was selected for the burger’s debut is no accident: Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational use of cannabis, and it was able to source the CBD for the sauce from a local company, Bluebird Botanicals. It also helps that last May, then-governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill that allows hemp products like CBD to be regulated like food ingredients. Things on the federal level, though, are still very, very complicated.

Despite the food industry’s ever-increasing infatuation with CBD oil, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not permit CBD to be used in food products or beverages. As of this writing, CBD is considered to be a “drug product” because, as CNBC explains, it is the main ingredient in Epidiolex, an FDA-approved prescription medication that is used to treat seizures in children. (And fear of the FDA is partially why the New York City Department of Health has warned restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops in the city that, as of October 1, they’ll be subject to violations and fines if they keep selling CBD-infused foods and drinks.)

The FDA has announced that it will hold a public hearing on May 31 to “obtain scientific data and information about the safety, manufacturing, product quality, marketing, labeling, and sale of products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds,” a discussion that presumably will include CBD’s use in food, beverages or dietary supplements.

If you stan the idea of a burger hidden beneath waffle fries and a squirt of CBD sauce, you can catch a plane and knock yourself out at the Carl’s Jr. at 4050 Colorado Blvd in Denver. A Carl’s Jr. spokesperson told MUNCHIES that customers must be at least 18 years old to order the burger and, yes, “employees will check IDs on-site.”

So you can either hand your driver’s license to a stranger in a Carl’s Jr. uniform for that wild ‘n’ crazy 5-milligram CBD hit, orrrr you could always stay home, scroll through Seamless, and enjoy some of your own special occasion shit in peace. Dealer’s choice!