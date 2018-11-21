Give Thanks for This Full-Length Tribute to Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Emotion’

Maybe you have great taste and a sense of what’s right and wrong in this world, and that has led you to understand that Carly Rae Jepsen is indeed a pop genius upon whom too much praise cannot be heaped. Maybe, like certain members of the Noisey staff who will for now remain nameless, you are soulless and wrong about everything and intent on killing my buzz, and all of that has led you towards some sort of delinquent Jepsen agnosticism. I don’t care. This blog is for everyone. It’s never too late to repent.

Below is an album by a Boston-based group called Something Merry, about which I know almost nothing. They’ve put out a couple of charity holiday compilations over the past couple of years, but the only one I’m interested in right now is this full-length tribute to Jepsen’s Emotion. There are a few strays on here, but there are also some brilliant moments like Future Teens’ frazzled cover of “Run Away With Me,” The Superweaks’ pop-punk “Gimme Love,” Tufts’ unexpectedly muted version of “I Didn’t Just Come Here to Dance,” and Good Looking Friends’ indie-pop “When I Needed You.”

All the proceeds from the record go to Immigration Equality, who provide free legal advice to LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants in the United States. It’s pay-what-you-can, so buy the thing. Make it one of your good deeds for Thanksgiving. In return, you can completely give up on trying to be nice to whichever family member you dislike the most.

