Hell Yeah, Here’s Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Single “Party For One”

Carly Rae Jepsen is back, baby. After what feels like a lifetime of teaser posts and rumors of studio sessions, “Party For One,” her first new single since last year’s standalone “Cut to the Feeling,” came out this morning. It has Jepsen in the same vein as she was on 2015’s masterful Emotion, bubbling up over irresistible synths, goading you into snorting an entire bag of glitter. It’s very literally an ode to self-love—”If you don’t care about me / Making love to myself / Back on my beat”—but it’s still exuberant and irresistible. Listen to it below, and enjoy a three-minute sugar high without ruining your teeth.

UPDATE: You can now watch the official video for the single at the top of the page.



