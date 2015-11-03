Dream Big! Here’s Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Your Type” Video

So much of Carly Rae Jepsen’s stellar album E•MO•TION feels like a fantasy unfolding, starting with the opening sax notes that seem to signal the beginning of a night racing through dark streets dripped in neon lights and going on through each moment of dancefloor euphoria. Carly Rae plays with our fantasies, and her video for “Your Type” is the perfect extension of that, appropriately set late night at the kind of bar that’s lit entirely in oversaturated colors.

“What do you do when the city’s asleep?” a radio announcer asks, and Carly Rae gives us the answer, going from her tedious job at some sort of box office to take the stage at a sleepy dive bar and capture her pop star moment. “Your Type” is a song about watching what you want remain tantalizingly out of reach, about being willing to sacrifice your dignity in service of your hopes and feelings. That’s always a tough trade, but it’s one we all make for any number of reasons, the promise of stardom among them. Because who knows? Maybe this time those hopes and dreams will come true. This is the perfect late night video for a late night song. Check it out below.

