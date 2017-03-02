Carmelo Anthony Visits Brooklyn’s Boxing Mecca: Stay Melo

Brownsville, Brooklyn has become known for its numerous high rise project buildings, tragic gang violence and world champion boxers with vicious knockouts. Mike Tyson, Zab Judah, Riddick Bowe, Shannon Briggs and countless other world champions all hail from one small section of Brooklyn that encompasses a few square blocks. In this episode of Stay Melo, Carmelo Anthony meets up with WBA Middleweight Champion Danny Jacobs to get a tour of the neighborhood and see what makes this place special. Their journey leads them to a kid named Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, who is looking to be the next boxer to put Brownsville on his back.

