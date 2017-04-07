Carne Asada with Pepita Pesto Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 24 hours

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the spicy pepita pesto:

5 ounces chile de arbol

20 serrano peppers

2 habanero peppers

7 ounces parsley

5 ounces lightly toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

3 ounces cilantro

2 1/2 ounces garlic cloves

1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice

1 cup olive oil

kosher salt, to taste



for the asada marinade:

5 pounds flap steak

1/2 ounce kosher salt

1 1/2 cups olive oil

½ cup chipotle

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

for the slaw:

8 ounces heavy cream

4 ounces chipotle adobo sauce

3 cups red cabbage

3 cups green cabbage

½ lime for fresh juice

kosher salt, to taste

for serving:

corn tortillas

radishes, thinly sliced

lime wedges

Directions

1. Make the asada marinade: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

2. Make the spicy pepita sauce: In a large pan over high heat, toast the peppers until fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a blender and add in the remaining ingredients and 1/2 cup water. Blend until the consistency is 50% chunky and 50% smooth.

3. Make the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to mix evenly.

4. Light a grill. Remove meat from marinade and grill, flipping once, until medium, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and thinly slice.

5. To serve: Heat a griddle or coal over medium-high. Heat the tortillas, flipping once, for 1 to 2 minutes, and transfer to a plate. Top each tortilla with about 1 ounce of the pepita sauce, 2 ounces of steak, and some coleslaw. Garnish with radish slices and lime wedges. Serve with milk and enjoy!