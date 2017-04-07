Carne Asada with Pepita Pesto Recipe

Servings: 10
Prep time: 24 hours
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the spicy pepita pesto:
5 ounces chile de arbol
20 serrano peppers
2 habanero peppers
7 ounces parsley
5 ounces lightly toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
3 ounces cilantro
2 1/2 ounces garlic cloves
1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice
1 cup olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
for the asada marinade:
5 pounds flap steak
1/2 ounce kosher salt
1 1/2 cups olive oil
½ cup chipotle
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup white onion, chopped
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
for the slaw:
8 ounces heavy cream
4 ounces chipotle adobo sauce
3 cups red cabbage
3 cups green cabbage
½ lime for fresh juice
kosher salt, to taste
for serving:
corn tortillas
radishes, thinly sliced
lime wedges
Directions
1. Make the asada marinade: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. Refrigerate for 24 hours.
2. Make the spicy pepita sauce: In a large pan over high heat, toast the peppers until fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a blender and add in the remaining ingredients and 1/2 cup water. Blend until the consistency is 50% chunky and 50% smooth.
3. Make the slaw: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to mix evenly.
4. Light a grill. Remove meat from marinade and grill, flipping once, until medium, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and thinly slice.
5. To serve: Heat a griddle or coal over medium-high. Heat the tortillas, flipping once, for 1 to 2 minutes, and transfer to a plate. Top each tortilla with about 1 ounce of the pepita sauce, 2 ounces of steak, and some coleslaw. Garnish with radish slices and lime wedges. Serve with milk and enjoy!