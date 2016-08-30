The Beautiful People of London’s Rowdiest Street Fair

This year was the 50th anniversary of the Notting Hill Carnival, which was as rowdy and crowded and colorful as ever. There was all the usual fun stuff—people squirting chocolate sauce everywhere, the obligatory dancing police officer, rich kids dabbing a lot and being excruciatingly embarrassing—and all the usual bad stuff—not being able to physically move, lots of arrests for weapon offenses, and five reported stabbings.

Photographer Charlie Kwai went along to capture some of the estimated 1 million people who attended.

Follow Charlie Kwai on Instagram.

