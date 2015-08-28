Thirty Years of Notting Hill Carnival in Photos

As the last thirty years of Notting Hill Carnival have ticked by, so have the questionable haircuts, dance moves, and costumes amongst the crowds. While everyone else was busy drinking rum out of the bottle and looking for a place to take a leak, photographers Norman Craig and Giles Moberly were diligently documenting the party on camera.
From the Nation of Islam in their sharp suits to the girls dressed up as the “Soca Police Force,” the photo opportunities were so good that Craig and Moberly kept going back year after year. The result is a slice of West London history. Here are their incredible photos from the last three decades of Carnival.
