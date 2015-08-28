Thirty Years of Notting Hill Carnival in Photos



Photo by Giles Moberly

As the last thirty years of Notting Hill Carnival have ticked by, so have the questionable haircuts, dance moves, and costumes amongst the crowds. While everyone else was busy drinking rum out of the bottle and looking for a place to take a leak, photographers Norman Craig and Giles Moberly were diligently documenting the party on camera.

From the Nation of Islam in their sharp suits to the girls dressed up as the “Soca Police Force,” the photo opportunities were so good that Craig and Moberly kept going back year after year. The result is a slice of West London history. Here are their incredible photos from the last three decades of Carnival.

Videos by VICE

Our Carnival content is bought to you in partnership with Rinse. You can catch them at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival. Click here to find out more.

Carnival-goers outside the Globe Cafe on Talbot Road, 1981

Norman Craig

‘Class War’ graffiti on the old Rough Trade shop in Kensington Park Road, 1983

Norman Craig

“It was 1990 and I chanced down Tavistock Crescent and found these lads with their great flat top styles telling the rozzers what they can go and do with themselves.”

Giles Moberly

“The Lone Groover just happened to be strutting his stuff towards the end of the day.” 1994

Giles Moberly

The Nation of Islam, 1994

Giles Moberly

“The Ragga girls in St. Luke’s Road just happened to be walking down the street, I gestured to photograph them, and they obliged. Then they simply melted into the crowd.” 1994

Giles Moberly

Clydesdale Road sound system, 1998

Giles Moberly

“2001 was rainy on the Sunday, so that was going to be a challenge. However, here was a couple dancing outside The Peoples Sound sound system on All Saints Road.”

Giles Moberly

Costumed dancer in 2002

Norman Craig

Corn rows, Ladbroke Grove, 2003

Norman Craig

Local Police get close to revelers, 2003

Norman Craig

“The two geezers having a smoke were just chilling against the wall. The crowd was strong like a powerful current, I stopped by these two guys to let the surge pass, one guy just gestured with his finger to take their photo, so I obliged.” 2004

Giles Moberly

“The gun is on the Guy Ritchie movie poster, not at Carnival.” 2005

Norman Craig

“Explosive search dogs,” 2007

Norman Craig

The “Soca Police Force” on patrol, 2009

Norman Craig