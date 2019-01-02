Carrie Fisher’s Brother Is ‘Thrilled’ About Her Surprisingly Big Role in ‘Episode IX’

Carrie Fisher may have passed away after shooting her final scenes for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but her role in Episode VIII won’t be the last we’ll see of Princess Leia.

J.J. Abrams has already promised that he’ll “honor Carrie’s legacy… by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII” for the next installment of the Star Wars franchise. And according to Fisher’s brother, her posthumous role in the upcoming movie is fantastic—and larger than we might expect.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage,” Todd Fisher told Good Morning America in a recent interview. “I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

Disney is keeping details about the still-untitled Episode IX tightly under wraps (save for the bits John Boyega decides to randomly leak in interviews), so we don’t know what, exactly, Leia’s storyline will look like. But whatever it may be, the Fisher family sounds very pleased with the whole thing.

“We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything,” Fisher said. “But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

Star Wars: Episode IX, the final installment of the new trilogy, is set to hit theaters next December, but it sounds like we might be seeing more of Carrie Fisher even before then. Todd Fisher said that his family has “a lot of her artifacts and a lot of things of hers that she’s written” that will eventually be released to the public.

“There’s a lot more to come from Carrie,” he said, which is great news, since the brilliant actor, writer, and comedian’s legacy was far greater than just Princess Leia.

