Carrie Underwood Just Covered Limp Bizkit, and the Results and Reactions Are As Strange As You’d Expect

During a show on September 5, 2026, country superstar Carrie Underwood admitted she’s a nu-metal fan with a surprise Limp Bizkit cover. Wearing a backward red ball cap à la Fred Durst, she busted out a spirited performance of the 1999 hit “Break Stuff”.

While the crowd seemed to love it, her fanbase online was ultimately divided. Some thought the unexpected cover was fun and different for the country star. Others, however, felt that it was a bit too different. In a similar vein, a few comments posited that it wasn’t different enough, and they would have liked a more country spin on the nu-metal anthem.

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There’s just no pleasing everyone, as Carrie Underwood no doubt knows. But she seemed to have her own fun with the cover, and Fred Durst cosplay anyway. This isn’t even the first time she’s dabbled with rock and nu-metal. In 2022, she released the single “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)” with Papa Roach.

Carrie Underwood Divides Fans With Censored Limp Bizkit Cover During Concert

As for fan reactions, the opinions are definitely mixed. Concert footage shows the gathered crowd eating it up. But comments online show a more divided base.

“I don’t hate it, actually dig it. Carrie is pretty cool,” one fan commented on an Instagram post of the cover. Another person wrote, “Idk why anyone would hate on this. I think she’s cool and this is pretty cool.”

Carrie Underwood hasn’t shied away from her seemingly out-of-place interests in recent years; that’s for sure. While most of her career has been laser-focused on country music, with forays into gospel in later years, she’s now allowing a bit of her rock and roll side to come through. For better or worse, according to fans.

Those who didn’t care for the cover made their thoughts known as well. “It’s giving that Olympic break dancer vibes,” one person noted. Another wrote, “This is like a bad dream.”

On Twitter/X, one person wrote, “She should never do that again.” Another had a lengthier comment, beginning with, “Someone desperate to remain relevant,” and ending with, “Respect to Limp Bizkit, they should send her a cease & desist!”

One of the main reasons for the hate seems to come from Underwood’s choice to censor the bad words in “Break Stuff”. Which, as all Limp Bizkit fans know, are kind of the whole point of the song.

“If she was a real one she wouldn’t have done the radio edit version,” one person wrote on Instagram. On Twitter/X, another commented, “Censoring herself makes it suck.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for ABA