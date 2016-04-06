Carrot Frittelle with Honey Drizzle

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 cup honey, preferably Veneto

5 large carrots, peeled and finely grated

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup basil chiffonade

¼ cup rye flour

4 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons grated Asiago

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup mascarpone, for garnish

½ lb piece Treviso Ubriacco cheese

1 lemon plus wedges for serving

fresh horseradish, peeled

Directions

1. Place the honey in a small saucepan, heat to 140°F, then cool.

2. Place the carrots in a large mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the breadcrumbs, half of the basil, the rye flour, Asiago cheese, and the eggs and stir to combine.

3. In a 12-inch non-stick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Drop a full tablespoon of carrot mixture into the oil and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with the reserved honey. Top each with a dollop of the mascarpone and sprinkle with coarsely grated Ubriacco and the remaining basil. Grate fresh lemon zest and horseradish over the top and serve with lemon wedges.

Editor’s Note: This recipe is courtesy of Mario Batali.