Carson Palmer Loses a Bet, Runs Across the Field in a Bikini Top and Skirt

The birthday boy, Carson Palmer, lost the weekly QB bet. Check out more on our Snapchat. : SnapAZCardinals pic.twitter.com/HVEIerce6N

— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 27, 2015

It’s bikini season in December and Cardinals QB Carson Palmer is ready for it. Well, actually, it doesn’t matter if he was ready for it—he’s got to do it anyway.

In a weekly bet, which happened to fall on his birthday today, Palmer lost a quarterback challenge, and his punishment was dealt with a cruel hand. He was forced to run across University of Phoenix Stadium wearing a bikini top and a skirt.

Apparently, this isn’t the Cardinals’ first scantily-dressed rodeo, as there have been more cruel outfits QBs have been forced to wear. Check out Matt Barkley’s post-apocalyptic chaps.

Les QB remplaçants des Cardinals sont complètement cinglés.Après Stanton la semaine dernière, regardez Matt Barkley pic.twitter.com/CcVcIfpIjA

— NFL France (@NFLFrance) November 23, 2015

Bras are apparently used to keep your practice up too, it seems.

[h/t CBS Sports]