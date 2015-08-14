Carsten Kammlott’s Insane Goal Makes Him the Scorpion King

I just… this is… what’s important about this is… I’m not capable of…

I mean, this goal is mind-blowing. There’s no way that this can happen again, right? (Can it please happen again?) What’s going on here? I demand answers. Who’s responsible for this? Are we witnessing a birth of a whole new move? The 360 Scorpion Kick? Does that then make Carsten Kammlott the Scorpion King?

It’s like the ball just happened to catch him at gymnastics practice. It’s like someone threw a muppet during Sunday League. Did Kammlott fight Joseph Gordon-Levitt and not realize he was playing soccer? Whatever gravity-defying, planetary alignment caused the goal, we are all grateful. Very, very grateful.

It ultimately didn’t hold much significance in Rot-Weiss Erfurt’s 1-3 loss to Dynamo Dresden in 3. Liga. But talk of Puskas Awards has already begun.

But regardless, going back to the goal, I mean… it’s just…