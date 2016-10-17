Case Arnold’s “Strange Places” Is the Blues-Rap Groover to Nourish Your Soul Today

Tennessee artist Case Arnold premiered a new song on Noisey’s Beats 1 radio show this past weekend​​​ and now we have the official stream. “Strange Places” rides an easygoing blues-rock beat as Case Arnold switches between singing and rapping. It’s the kind of stuff that’s nutritious, but not in the boring way like granola bars. There’s flavour here.

“‘Strange Places’ came to life completely organically after I was finished recording the album,” says Case Arnold. “I made it on a late night in the studio with the guys who recorded and engineered the album, Gourmet Grooves. We all decided, collectively, that it fit as a closer to the album. It sums up the project perfectly to me. It circles back around to not only the soulmate aspect of the project, but also the struggles we all face as we go through the big changes in our lives.” Stream “Strange Places” below.

