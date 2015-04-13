Casero-Style Tamales Recipe

Servings: 20
Prep time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the tamales:
10 pounds|4 kilograms 536 grams masa preparada, or prepared
about 40 corn husks
for the filling:
1 4-6 pound|2 kilogram butternut squash
2 pounds|907 grams Monterey Jack cheese
for the sauce:
2 pounds|907 grams tomatillo milperos
1 pound|454 grams Roma tomatoes
1 pound|454 grams lard
4 chile guajillos
2 chile pasillas
8 chile de Arbol
2 bay leaves
1 head garlic
¼ cup sesame seeds
⅛ cup pumpkin seeds
6 whole allspice
2 whole cloves
2 cups|473 ml chicken stock, vegetable stock, or water
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Purchase masa preparada from a Latino market. (If they sell masa, they will have dry husks as well.) Soak dry husks in hot water in sink for about 45 minutes or until soft. Rinse well.
- Cut the squash in half and wrap with plastic wrap very well. Nuke in microwave on high for about 15-20 minutes or until done.
- Next, wash and peel the tomatillos really well. Cut tomatoes in half.
- Melt the lard in a separate sauce pan over medium heat. De-seed the chilis and add them to the pan with the bay leaves and garlic. Lightly roast for 2-3 minutes. Add the sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, allspice, and cloves and toast for 3 more minutes. Add water or stock to the pan (approximately 1 cup), the tomatillos, and tomatoes. Add a pinch of salt to help it break down and let it simmer for ten minutes.
- While the sauce is cooking, cut the cheese and squash into long, rectangular pieces large enough for the tamales. I like to put a fat little slice in mine so that you really taste the cheese and squash.
- Next, take the sauce off of the heat and carefully pour into a blender. Make sure to get everything in there (including the bay leaves). Blend until smooth and set aside.
- Assemble the tamales: Drain the water out of the corn husk. Add about a tablespoon and a half of masa to the husk. (I use a small spatula to smear the paste across the husk). You don’t want it to be too thin because then it will taste like a dried out tortilla chip, but if you add too much, it’s gross. Add just the right amount.
- Add the filling and top with a little bit of sauce. Now, fold once over, give it a little pinch, and then fold the other side over. The opposite side will act as glue. Squeeze towards the tip and fold over.
- Steam the tamales in a steamer. Stack them together (but not too tightly) so that the open part of the tamale is sitting upright in the pan. Steam for 45 minutes on the stove-top. Serve with sauce and enjoy!
From How-To: Make Tamales with Wes Avila
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .