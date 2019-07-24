Casey Affleck Made a Movie About a World Without Women, Starring Casey Affleck

Well, this is interesting: Casey Affleck made a movie about a world in which all women have mysteriously disappeared. It’s called Light of My Life, and it stars—you guessed it—Casey Affleck as a benevolent, good-hearted dad who happens to be the father of the last living girl on earth. Woof!

It’s a… less than ideal look for a guy who was accused of sexual harassment by two women on the set of the last movie he directed, I’m Still Here, which led to lawsuits he wound up settling out of court. But being Casey Affleck—a man who constantly leaves us asking things like “what” and also “why”—he went ahead and made the thing anyways, deciding that it would be fine, just fine, to direct and star in what is essentially Yesterday but with women. Plus The Road, plus Children of Men.

Asked if Light of My Life had anything to do with Affleck’s, shall we say, complicated history with women at the Berlin International Film Festival, he responded with a resounding “uh definitely not.”

“I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” he said, according to Indiewire. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

What he can control, however, is whether or not he directs and stars in a movie about what happens when every lady on earth is dead. Anyway, give the trailer a watch above to watch Affleck trounce through a post-apocalyptic wasteland in raggedy clothes and be real scared of strangers, and—if you’re so inclined—catch it in theaters when it premieres August 9.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.