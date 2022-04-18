Cash App Will Now Let You File Taxes for Free, and It’s Actually Legit

Tax season is here, folks, and even if you think that Uncle Sam eating 40% of your lunch is a steaming pile of nonsense, you still have to pay. After all, as the old adage goes, three things in life are inevitable: death, taxes, and long Furby guiding you across the River Styx in the afterlife. Tax Day (April 18 this year) is today, so if all of your receipts and invoices are crumpled up in a shoebox “documents safe” under your bed, it’s time to get organizing. Traditionally, you’d either have to pony up for an accountant, or shell out for some legacy tax software to have the privilege of giving the government your money. However, in the year of our Lord 2022, the good people at Cash App Taxes are offering a simple, elegant solution: They’ll file your taxes for free.

Yep, you read that correctly: Cash App, the app best known for helping people pay back their friends for weed and tacos, now offers Cash App Taxes (formerly Credit Karma Tax), a fast, easy, and 100%-free way to file both your federal and state taxes, even if you’re taking deductions or credits, or have a uniquely complex tax situation. Millions of people have already used it to file for free (including one friend of Rec Room, who said it was very easy, very legit, and that they got a great return), and it currently has a 4.8/5-star rating for its service. “Most people can file their taxes in minutes,” the website reads. “Not only is it fast and easy to file with us, it’s completely free from start to finish—no hidden fees, charges, or surprises.” And frankly, we’re in need of making this whole thing as easy as possible.

Videos by VICE

The only thing you need to do is download Cash App to log in and start filing with Cash App Taxes. (If you don’t already have Cash App, creating a free account to get started is a snap.) Plus, if you deposit your refund directly into Cash App Taxes, you can get it “up to five days faster compared to many banks,” according to the site. You also don’t have to worry about your taxes or personal information being secure—Cash App Taxes uses 128-bit or higher encryption to protect the transmission of your data, has a dedicated on-site security team, and supports two-factor authentication with authenticator apps.

Whether you’re more than happy to fork over some of your hard-earned clams to Uncle Sam to help build schools, repair roads, and fund government projects across the country, or you’re Googling “how to start an offshore shell corporation” as we speak, Cash App Taxes is there to help you settle your account with government, for free, because as we—and some of history’s most notorious criminals—know, the IRS does not fuck around.

File your taxes for free today with Cash App Taxes.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.