Cashing in on ‘El Chapo’

The January 8 recapture of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán served as a boost for the governments of Mexico and the United States, which have sought for years to bring the powerful trafficker to justice.

A day after the capture, the Chapo saga took another turn: Rolling Stone magazine published an interview Guzmán gave to actor Sean Penn. While factions in the media questioned the ethics of the article, many readers were instantly enamored with El Chapo’s choice of clothing in the story’s accompanying photos.

VICE News hit the streets of Los Angeles to meet admirers of El Chapo — and some ambitious entrepreneurs — who’ve found ways to celebrate the drug lord in the form of songs, T-shirts, and tacos.

